Vidulum Price Hits $0.37 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000967 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $6.39 million and $18,018.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00031160 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

