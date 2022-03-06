Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Achieves Market Cap of $486,434.74

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $486,434.74 and $2.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

