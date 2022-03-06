Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $18,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a current ratio of 15.51. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $217.83 and a one year high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTS. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

