Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,242 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.17% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 9,157,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,971,000 after acquiring an additional 144,932 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 41.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,045,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after buying an additional 891,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,293,000 after buying an additional 22,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after buying an additional 45,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 329.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,947,000 after buying an additional 1,086,480 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

