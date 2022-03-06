Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTO opened at $35.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.36. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

