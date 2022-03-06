Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Position Boosted by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 375.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 223,180 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,894 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

VOD opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

About Vodafone Group (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.