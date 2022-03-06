VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Short Interest Update

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,500 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. raised their price objective on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSEC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VSE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VSE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VSE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VSE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 1.49. VSE has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

