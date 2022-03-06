Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in February

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

WKRCF stock remained flat at $$29.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

