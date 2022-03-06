Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.25 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.25 million and $303.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002728 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.00409478 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 232,199,538 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

