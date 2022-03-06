Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $49.10.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

