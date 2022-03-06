Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Cap of $33.79 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $33.79 million and $3.75 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,596,501 coins and its circulating supply is 78,875,469 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

