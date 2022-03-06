Wanchain (WAN) Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $82.88 million and $18.15 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001111 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.14 or 0.00188900 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001021 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00346359 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00055715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

