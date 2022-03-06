Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 225.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.31. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Waterstone Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

