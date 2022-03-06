WaykiChain (WICC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $930,035.00

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $28.08 million and approximately $930,035.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

