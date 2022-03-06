Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the January 31st total of 827,600 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $27.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $114,862,000. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $53,140,000. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,246,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,418,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,293,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 617,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,142. Weave Communications has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

