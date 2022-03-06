Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) & Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Financial Comparison

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) and Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Webster Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Bank of America pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Financial pays out 36.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Webster Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Webster Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Bank of America has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Financial has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of America and Webster Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of America 34.07% 12.82% 1.04% Webster Financial 32.29% 13.94% 1.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of America and Webster Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of America $93.85 billion 3.57 $31.98 billion $3.56 11.50 Webster Financial $1.27 billion 4.00 $408.86 million $4.41 12.69

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than Webster Financial. Bank of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webster Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bank of America and Webster Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of America 2 4 12 0 2.56 Webster Financial 0 3 4 1 2.75

Bank of America currently has a consensus price target of $50.35, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. Webster Financial has a consensus price target of $64.71, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than Webster Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Webster Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Webster Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Webster Financial beats Bank of America on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management segment offers solutions to meet clients’ needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions to the mortgage servicing rights (MSR) valuatio

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking. The HSA Bank segment offers comprehensive consumer directed healthcare solutions. The Community Banking segment comprises personal and business banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.