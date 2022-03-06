Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,115 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.56. 5,389,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,895,744. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $151.25.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

