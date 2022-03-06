Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 601 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.66. The company had a trading volume of 31,609,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,305,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.92 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

