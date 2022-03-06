Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $53,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,024,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,861,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $307.90 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

