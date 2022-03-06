Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,049,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,113,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.85. 5,335,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,022,601. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.85 and a 200-day moving average of $127.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $122.92 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

