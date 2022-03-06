Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.54 on Friday, reaching $268.63. 927,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,141. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.56.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

