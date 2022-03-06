Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.86% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRK traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $75.79. 107,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,832. The stock has a market cap of $864.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $80.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 51.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $323,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $122,603.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

