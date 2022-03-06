Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,073 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Target by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

TGT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.10. 3,995,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,513,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.95. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $167.05 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

