Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,830 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Adobe by 112.5% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,751,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,872. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.81 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $505.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

