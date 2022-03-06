Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $12.15 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,217,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,889,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $273.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

