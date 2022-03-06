Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $13.10 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $12.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.65. 4,169,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,039. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $335.02 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $469.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.