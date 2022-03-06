Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $5.10 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 211.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

ISRG traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,797. The company has a market cap of $107.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.55 and a 200 day moving average of $334.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

