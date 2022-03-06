Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $390.16. The company had a trading volume of 435,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,816. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.71.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

