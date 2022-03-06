Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $7.01 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 150.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,311 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMBS. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $101,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.54. 490,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,921. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.