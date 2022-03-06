Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA stock traded down $8.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.84. 13,076,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,591,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $178.97 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.80.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.