Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 22,284 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.3% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $285,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.34. 6,321,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,766,779. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $342.59 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.