Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 6,952 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 91,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.95. 8,081,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,404,645. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $452.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $374.02 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

