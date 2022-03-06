Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,044 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.45. The company had a trading volume of 169,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,504. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $93.93 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.85.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

