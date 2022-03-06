Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,534 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after purchasing an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,151,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,052,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.50 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.84.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.