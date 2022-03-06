Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,640 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,144,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,358. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.52 and its 200 day moving average is $229.33. The stock has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.07 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

