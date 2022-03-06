Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 4,453 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,453 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.10.

In other news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $3.05 on Friday, hitting $84.09. 42,784,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,406,135. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $356.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

