Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 7,085 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,044.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 128.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Trade Desk by 1,388.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 28,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trade Desk by 851.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock worth $2,729,066. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,098. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.