Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 928 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $217.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,535,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,760. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

