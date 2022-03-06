Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,529. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

