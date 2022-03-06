Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $16.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

