Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 500,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
WRN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,555. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.22 million, a PE ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 2.47.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
About Western Copper and Gold (Get Rating)
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
