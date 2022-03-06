Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,100 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the January 31st total of 500,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WRN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,555. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.22 million, a PE ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

