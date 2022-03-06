WHALE (WHALE) Reaches Market Cap of $48.89 Million

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One WHALE coin can currently be purchased for about $6.35 or 0.00016531 BTC on popular exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $48.89 million and approximately $867,411.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WHALE has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00043603 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,532.16 or 0.06594430 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,234.07 or 0.99571874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00043047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047457 BTC.

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

