Widercoin Achieves Market Cap of $15,132.67 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $15,132.67 and $1,208.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00044594 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.01 or 0.06749868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,692.46 or 0.99873085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047870 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.