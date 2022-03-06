WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $475.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) will report $475.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.10 million to $482.13 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $425.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of WSC opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,910,000 after acquiring an additional 277,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after acquiring an additional 953,996 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 827,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,049,000 after acquiring an additional 49,972 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 410,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 33,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

