Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
WLMIY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. 225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. Wilmar International has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.31.
Wilmar International Company Profile (Get Rating)
