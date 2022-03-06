Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

WLMIY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.69. 225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. Wilmar International has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.