WOM Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.06 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0986 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

