Woodcoin Trading 45.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 354.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded down 45.8% against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $291.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,883.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.48 or 0.06754673 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.78 or 0.00266892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.70 or 0.00745031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00069803 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00417189 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.00286030 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.