Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Short Interest Update

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the January 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of WYGPY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.85. 2,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Worley from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Worley from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

