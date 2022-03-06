Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $377.83

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 6th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.76 billion and $434.34 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $377.83 or 0.00975805 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.55 or 0.06724097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,719.11 or 0.99998436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00047952 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,652,295 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

