WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 131,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 37.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $25.15.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

